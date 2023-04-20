Will punish all criminals involved in Kodanad case: Stalin

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday briefed about the investigations held regarding the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case in the State Assembly today and stated that all the criminals involved in the case would be found and punished.

Stalin said that this is not an ordinary matter as it happened in the place of the former Chief Minister, and all the criminals involved in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case will be punished.

He also questioned the leader of the opposition on what action they have taken in the Pollachi gang rape and Kodanad cases, that happened during their regime.

Meanwhile, the CB-CID team inquiring into the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case searched the house of a relative of C Kanagaraj, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s driver, who was killed in a road accident near Attur on April 28, 2017.

On February 8, a team of CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday quizzed six persons in connection with Kodanad heist-cum-murder case. Six persons, including Selva, an AIADMK functionary, Jayaseelan who runs a shop in Kotagiri, Kodanad estate worker Krishnamurthy, Rajesh, Selvam, and Manikandan were summoned for an inquiry at the CB-CID office in PRS Grounds in Coimbatore.