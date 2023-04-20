VAO and Village Assistant held on graft charges in Tirunelveli

MADURAI: Pillaiyarkulam Village Administrative Officer Arul Michael Santhiyagu, Tirunelveli district was caught red-handed while taking bribe and was arrested by the sleuths attached to Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Tirunelveli Detachment on Wednesday.

The complainant Lavakumar, who’s residing at Manur panchayat on April 13 applied for obtaining wealth certificate at the Pillaiyarkulam Village Administrative Office.

On April 17, the complainant approached Santhiyagu, the VAO, who demanded Rs 50,000 for processing his application. The complainant approached the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Tirunelveli detachment, and sought action against the VAO.

They registered a case and organised a trap to catch him red handed. During the trap proceedings, the VAO reiterated his earlier demand and handed over the bribe money to Mariappan, (Thalaiyari), Village Assistant.