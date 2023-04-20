TN's peak power demand breaches 19,000 MW mark

CHENNAI: In a first, the State's peak power demand crossed the 19,000 MW mark on Wednesday touching an all-time high of 19,087 MW.

The daily energy consumption also rose to 418.2 million units which is the new record for highest consumption surpassing the previous high of 413 MUs recorded on Tuesday. The previous high peak demand was 18,882 MW on Tuesday.

Both the peak power demand and daily energy consumption has been witnessing a steady growth this year due to a combination of factors, including daytime supply of three phase agriculture supply, increase in the demand for industries and air conditioner load owing to summer.

In a tweet, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji said that the peak demand touched a record 19,087 MW while the daily energy consumption also increased to the highest of 418 MU on Wednesday and it was met without any load shedding.