Red Corner Notice issued against Aarudhra MDs: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday informed the state assembly that a Red Corner Notice has been issued against the MDs of Aarudhra Gold Trading Pvt Ltd Rajsekhar and Usha Rajsekar in connection with the Rs 2,348 crore scam.

The firm had cheated nearly one lakh people to the tune of Rs 2,348 crore since September 2020. After the DMK government came to power, appropriate action has been taken based on complaints from victims and a case has been registered against 22 persons.

Of them, 11 directors and agents have been arrested. “Since MDs of the firm Rajsekar and Usha Rajsekar escaped to a foreign country, Red Corner Notice has been issued against them,” the CM said while responding to the question raised by CPI legislator Thali Ramachandran on the floor of the Assembly.

The back account of the firm with around Rs 96 crore was frozen and 93 immovable properties have been seized.