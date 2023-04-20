Policemen transferred erratically to far off places: AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLA 'Pollachi' V Jayaraman on Thursday drew the attention of the State government to alleged erratic transfer of policemen in the rank of sub inspectors, inspectors and DSPs to far off places in his constituency.

Participating in the debate on demand for grants for the Home Department, Jayaraman said that families of the cops in the aforesaid ranks were adversely affected due to their transfer to far off places.

Refuting the charges, the CM denied erratic transfer and expressed willingness to act on specific complaints if the MLA brought specific cases to the government's attention. Flagging the issue, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the affected families have petitioned the Chief Minister thrice since the change of regime and the cops were transferred as far as 300 kms from their original working place.

The Chief Minister clarified that the cops would be transferred in such fashion if they committed any mistake and there was no incidence of exact revenge or shunting out policemen in the incumbent regime.

Pollachi Jayaraman also asked the government to supply coconut oil in fair price shops to support the coconut farmers. Pointing out that a kilogram of copra which sold at Rs 140 has now reduced to Rs 80 kg, the AIADMK MLA said that the government must consider supplying coconut oil instead of palm oil, which is imported, at fair price shops to support the coconut farmers.