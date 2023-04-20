Police ministry staff wear ‘demand’ cards
CHENGALPATTU: 60 members of the Tamil Nadu Police Ministry staff union in Chengalpattu district on Wednesday came to work wearing demand cards raising various issues. The move to wear the card on duty was decided on Tuesday and will go on for the next two days.
The workers demanded that an order should be issued to provide additional ministerial posts to the newly divided districts of Avadi and Tambaram Police Commissionerates including Ranipet, Tirupattur, Mayiladuthurai, Kallakurichi and Tenkasi.
They also demanded that allowance should be given to the ministry employees engaged in the work conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Staff Selection Board and ten per cent allotment of the police quarters should be given to ministry employees.
They also requested for the full physical examination program to be extended to the ministry employees.
