Number of property crimes went up in TN during 2022

CHENNAI: The number of all major property crimes, including murder for gain, theft, robbery, has gone up in the year along with molestation and sexual harassment in TN during the year 2022, compared to previous year, as per crime date tabled in the Assembly on Thursday.

Number of murder for gain has gone up from 89 in the year 2021 to 93 in the year 2022.

Similarly, the number of dacoities had also increased from 111 in 2021 to 141 in 2022.

In 2021 a total of 2,558 robbery cases were reported in the State and the number went up to 2,723 last year.

Similarly, the number of burglaries too went in the year 2022 from 5,157 to 5,902.

As many as 17,808 theft cases were reported in the year 2022 against 14,274 cases in 2021.

Total value of the property lost in the property crime has also gone up from Rs 177.85 crore in the year 2021 to Rs 191.64 crore in 2022.

Though the number of rape cases has come down in 2022 to 432 from 442 in 2021. Number of molestation cases has gone up from 1,077 in the year 2021 to 1,414 cases last year.

Sexual harassment cases to went up from 32 to 58. There is a notable increase in the number of cases of cruelty by husband and his relatives in the year 2022. The number went up from 875 in 2021 to 1,043 in the year 2022.

Interestingly, the number of total murder cases in the state stood at 1,597 and remained constant for the years - 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Most of the murders took place during a family quarrel, wordy quarrel and due to previous enmity. While murders during a family quarrel increased from 379 last year to 446 this year, wordy quarrel was the reason for 333 murders in the state in the year 2022, while previous enmity triggered another 189 murders in the same period.

Crime of passion has come down from 221 in 2021 to 181 last year while the murders due to drunken brawls have increased from 109 in 2021 to 147 in 2022.

As per the statistics, the number of cheating cases have gone up from 3,382 in 2021 to 4,320 in 2022.

Fatal and non-fatal accidents have gone up in the State.

Tamil Nadu witnessed 16,997 fatal accident cases in 2022 from 14,747 cases in 2021.