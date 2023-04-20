Namakkal police probe allegations of mercy killings

COIMBATORE: The Namakkal police are inquiring into claims by a drunken man that he had killed several elderly and critically ill patients by administering poisonous injections at the behest of their family members.

In a video that has gone viral, one Mohanraj, 52, an ambulance cleaner is heard saying that he had done mercy killing of several elderly and bedridden patients in Pallipalayam area on receiving payment from the family members.

Based on a complaint from a social activist, the Pallipalayam police have detained Mohanraj, who was also found to be in possession of some poisonous insecticide.

Even though no complaints were raised against him so far, an inquiry is underway by both the police and officials of the health department.