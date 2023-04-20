MK's contribution to Tamil to be added in Class 9 Tamil textbooks

CHENNAI: School Education department has announced that late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's contribution towards Tamil language will be added in Class 9 tamil textbooks in the upcoming academic year.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a few months ago Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi spoke to media and said that notes on Karunanidhi's biography would be included in textbooks.

It is also been reported that the syllabus has been finalised and the books are currently being printed and the textbook will be released soon.