MK's contribution to Tamil to be added in Class 9 Tamil textbooks

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a few months ago Minister Anbil Mahesh Poiyamozhi spoke to media and said that notes on Karunanidhi's biography would be included in textbooks.
CHENNAI: School Education department has announced that late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi's contribution towards Tamil language will be added in Class 9 tamil textbooks in the upcoming academic year.

It is also been reported that the syllabus has been finalised and the books are currently being printed and the textbook will be released soon.

