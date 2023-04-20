Kodanad case: Former security officer of EPS questioned

CHENNAI: A team from the CB-CID conducted searches at the residence of DSP Kanagaraj, who was a former security officer of the ex-chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in connection with the Kodanad Estate murder-heist case.

Kanagaraj's house at the police quarters in Mandaveli was visited by the investigators who questioned him and recorded his statements.

The officials have not revealed any further details of their investigation, but have said that they plan to conduct enquiry about a few more people based on Kanagaraj's disclosure.

The Kodanad case was transferred to the CB-CID on October 1, and the investigation was then led by then CBCID DGP.

Earlier, the west zone police personnel led by the inspector-general of police R Sudhakar inquired the case and also conducted enquiry with Jayalalithaa's close aide VK Sasikala at her niece's house off North Usman Road in T Nagar.

The CB-CID officials plan to question those who were previously inquired by the west zone police personnel.

The heist happened at the Kodanad estate on the night of April 23, 2017. An armed gang trespassed into the estate, former CM late J Jayalalithaa's retreat, and decamped with some valuables after killing one of the guards. Jayalalithaa died in December 2016.