Health supervisor arrested for demanding bribe in Vellore

VELLORE: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday arrested a health supervisor attached to the Anaicut block for demanding a bribe to grant permission to final year private nursing college students to attend practical training in PHCs.

A private nursing college sought permission from the office of the DD (health)to allow their final year nursing students to attend practical training in nearly PHC in February.

Krishnamurthy (58) of Anaicut was the block health supervisor. He demanded Rs 10,000 to provide the permission and when college principal Saranya pleaded, he refused to oblige.

He contacted Saranya again on April 17 and demanded payment. Saranya contacted vigilance officials who provided her with chemically treated currency. When Krishnamurthy went to collect the money, officials arrested him.