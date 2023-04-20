HC grants award-winning teacher conditional bail in income tax case

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional bail to a teacher in a case of tax irregularities.

Ramachandran (38), the teacher, who won a national award in recognition of his contributions to the field and methods of teaching, in Paramakudi of Ramanathapuram district, was disgraced after being caught cheating. Ramachandran won a national award as the best teacher in September last year.

Over the last five years, Ramachandran was said to have made financial transactions to the tune of Rs 80 lakh, but he was accused of not paying Income Tax properly. The CBI sleuths in February this year arrested the teacher. After his arrest, the District Elementary Education Officer, Paramakudi placed him under suspension on charges of forgery.

Earlier, the teacher, along with his brother Panchatcharam, defrauded income taxpayers. Based on complaints from victims in 2021, the CBI sleuths conducted inquiries.

Ramachandran in a petition sought the court to release him on bail in the case citing that he would extend cooperation with the investigating police. Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, after the hearing, granted him bail while imposing conditions.