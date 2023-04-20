TamilNadu

Govt orders transfer of 12 municipal commissioners in major reshuffle

The order further said that the commissioners concerned were directed to relieve immediately and join duty in the new station.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: In a major reshuffle in the municipal administration department, a total of 12 commissioners from various districts were transferred to other regions.

A Government Order on Thursday said that K Balu, Municipal Commissioner, Valparai Municipality was transferred and posted as deputy director, TNIUS, Coimbatore. T Soundararajan, Municipal Commissioner of Pattukottai Municipality was transferred to Maraimalainagar Municipality to get the same post. Likewise, Kovilpatti Municipality will now get R Kamala as new commissioner.

Similarly, P Egaraj will be the commissioner of Udhagamandalam area and N Dakshnamoorthy will serve in Tiruvannamalai Municipality.

Accordingly, new municipal commissioners will be posted at Pollachi, Namakkal, Karaikudi, Ramanathapuram, Kodaikanal, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri municipality.

The order further said that the commissioners concerned were directed to relieve immediately and join duty in the new station.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Municipal administration
Municipal commissioners
Government Order
Udhagamandalam
Tiruvannamalai Municipality
major reshuffle

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in