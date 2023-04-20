Gold thali for couples if one of them is diff-abled

The department would establish a research centre at Rs 5 crore to conserve the palm-leaf manuscripts, and protect murals found in temples, while the department would improve the amenities, including development works at Agni Theertham in Arulmigu Ramattha Swamy temple in Rameswaram, at Rs 50 crore, the minister said.

Terracotta sculptures in six of the village temples would be renovated. “The department has allocated Rs 3 crore for the work as the terracotta sculptures portray the traditional practices of the Tamil civilisation, culture in art forms,” said the Minister and added that the department would create a corpus fund to extend financial support every year for the higher studies of 400 children of archakas working in temples under Oru Kala Pooja scheme. He further said existing Annandhaanam scheme would be extended to temples in Periyapalayam, Melmalayanur, and Anaimalai.