EOW DSP suspended for taking bribe to slow down investigation

CHENNAI: Economics Offences Wing (EOW) CID deputy superintendent of police Kabilan has been placed under suspension for demanding Rs 5 crore and accepting Rs 32 lakh as advance from one of the accused to 'slow-down' an investigation against key suspects in a financial scam busted recently.

Additional director-general of police Abin Dinesh Modak on Tuesday ordered to place the DSP rank officer under suspension.

Inquiries revealed that DSP Kabilan, has been assigned to investigate the fraud committed by International Financial Services (IFS), a Vellore-based financial firm, that swindled Rs 6,000 crore from over 89,000 depositors promising to offer 25 per cent to 30 per cent as interest to the depositors every month.

To be lenient and slow down the process, investigation revealed that, DSP Kabilan asked one of the suspects to pay Rs. 5 crore as bribe. As per the promise the accused reportedly gave Rs 32 lakh to the DSP.

After the issue leaked to the police personnel, ADGP Abin Dinesh Modak ordered a probe into the issue. After the inquiry confirmed that DSP Kabilan had taken money as bribe, the senior police officer placed him under suspension. The case of alleged bribery will be investigated by the DVAC.