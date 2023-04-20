Delay in hall ticket issuance leaves MRB candidates in stress

CHENNAI: Candidates who applied for assistant surgeon and pharmacist in Tamil Nadu Medical Services Recruitment Board (TN MRB) face difficulty in availing admit card (hall ticket) for exam.

The TN MRB exam 2023 for assistant surgeon post is scheduled on April 25 and pharmacist post is scheduled on April 26 and 27.

"The exams were around the corner, but most of the candidates are facing issue in accessing the admit card which is vital for the candidate to enter exam hall, the MRB should make actions as soon as possible to settle down this issue and calm down the candidates who were already in mental stress,” said GR Ravindranath, Doctor's Association For Social Equality General Secretary.

When DT Next contacted a candidate who has applied for the assistant surgeon post, "I was in a deep depression for past three days, some of my friends availed the hall ticket but, I am facing issue to avail the card from the MRB website said," Y Kamesh (name changed), a candidate for MRB exam. On Monday, the announcement was released to avail the admit card, however, the server was down. When I tried to contact the MRB help desk no proper guidance was provided, fumed the applicant.

The last recruitment happened in 2018, I am uncertain whether I will appear for the exam. The situation has made restless and my exam preparation is affected due to the undue stress, he added.

When contacted a senior officail in the Directorate of Medical Education admitted that there was an technical glitch related to the hall ticket.

"We have received complaints about the issue and the problem has already been resolved,” the official said.