Custodial torture case: CB-CID appoints new investigating officer

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police on Thursday appointed a woman police inspector as Investigating Officer against Balveer Singh, a suspended IPS officer, accused of custodial torture – including plucking breaking their teeth using cutting pliers.

The Tirunelveli District Crime Branch had earlier registered a case against suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh under various Sections of IPC including 323, 324, 326 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument, used as a weapon) and 506 (1) criminal intimidation.

Balveer Singh was subsequently transferred to the waiting list. Later, action was taken to remove him from his post. A criminal case has also been registered under sections of the law including threatening to kill.

P Amudha IAS, who was appointed as a high-ranking officer in this matter, investigated the victims. According to the interim report, a case was investigated by CB-CID. The transfer was based on a recommendation from P Amudha who was probing the complaints.