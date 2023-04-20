Create tourism corridor to connect religious sites in TN: Vanathi

CHENNAI: BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to create a religious tourism corridor and introduce helicopter services to connect famous temples and religious important sites in the State.

The Coimbatore South MLA, while participating in the debate on demand for grants of the HR & CE department, said Thanjavur and surrounding districts were declared as Protected Special Agriculture Zone. Hence, there was dearth of employment opportunities to the youngsters, who were going to gulf countries in search of livelihood.

"The government should create a religious tourism corridor connecting famous temples in the region. It would generate employment to the youngsters and popularise Tamils' state's art, culture and tradition," said Vanathi Srinivasan.

Pointing out the helicopter service for the devotees to Kedranath, she said the Uttarakhand government's helicopter service was a big hit among the devotees. "The TN government should replicate the Uttarakhand government's model and introduce helicopter service to religious sites in the state," she added.