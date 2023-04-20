49-yr-old accused sentenced to life term in Pocso case in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: The Special Court for exclusive trial of cases under Pocso Act in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district on Thursday convicted a 49-year-old man for sexually harassing a differently abled minor girl and sentenced him to life in prison.

According to prosecution, C Joseph Raja of Rajapalayam, was found guilty of sexually harassing the differently abled girl. The incident occurred on May 11, 2022. Sessions Judge K Poorna Jeya Anand after examining witnesses, pronounced the sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the accused.

Meanwhile, another court in Dindigul, a 34-year old man Murugesan from Thumbhichipalayam was convicted for sexually abusing a 14-year old girl near Kallimandayam. The case was tried in the Mahila court. After examining witnesses, the Judge sentenced him to 32 years in jail. Besides, a fine of Rs15,000 was imposed on the accused.