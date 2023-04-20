43-yr-old man grows ganja plant at house, arrested in Kanchi

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old man who was growing a ganja plant in his house was caught by the police after his school-going son circulated the images of the plant to his friends in Kancheepuram on Wednesday.

Kannusamy of Kancheepuram was a cab driver. Police said Kannusammy was growing a ganja plant in his house in an old water can, and was maintaining the plant well and used to water it regularly multiple times a day. A few days ago Kannusammy's son who is a Class 10 student shared images of the plant with his friends and posted on social media saying the ganja plant is growing on its own in their house.

Soon, the news fell into the ears of the Sivakanchi police and a team that visited the house inquired Kannusamy who reportedly told the police that it was not ganja and its a type of spinach. However, when the police checked the plant they confirmed it was ganja. Later, Kannusamy was arrested and the plant was seized from him.

On Wednesday night, the police remanded Kannusamy in judicial custody and he was sent to prison.