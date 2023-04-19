Will allay fears over tremors in Dindigul based on reports: Min

CHENNAI: State Revenue and Disaster Management minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Wednesday informed the State Assembly that the government would initiate necessary action and allay the fears of the people of Dindigul on receipt of the final report of Anna University, National Centre for Seismology and VIT on reported tremors in the region.

Replying to a special call attention motion moved in the House by MLAs S Gandhirajan and I P Senthilkumar regarding earthquake felt in Vedasandur and Natham areas of Dindigul district, Ramachandran said that quakes with loud explosive sound was heard 15 times in Vedasandur and Natham areas of the district. A report of the district Collector based on continuous monitoring suggested that there were no mines in the region, which belonged to category II and III seismic zone.

Informing the House that the National Centre for Seismology was examining the issue on the government's request, the minister added that the director of Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Management department of Anna University and director of Centre for Climate Change and Disaster Mitigation of VIT have been engaged to submit their reports on the issue.

Investigation has been done by a professor of VIT and a four-member team of Anna University, while the report of the National Centre is also awaited. Suitable action would be taken on receipt of the final reports and the fears of the people would be allayed, the minister added.