Reporters Diary: Who listens to ‘No sir, you shouldn’t do it’?

He added that he used to have a head constable (in the rank of senior station writer) who’d guide him in decision making. “He used to call me dorai (a name for IPS officers even after the British left the country) and tell me what to do and what not to. He noticed the cane I kept on the table and told me: ‘Dorai, stick is not the tool officers like you should be using. Your tool is a pen. You must observe what’s going on and make sure everything is happening as per the law and give written instructions / memo whenever and wherever necessary. Use of ‘sticks and other things’ will be done by us’.”