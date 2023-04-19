Villagers seize van used to vacate health centre at Mittalam
TIRUPATTUR: Enraged villagers of Mittalam near Ambur in Tirupattur district seized a minivan that surreptitiously loaded furniture and medical equipment from the local health sub-centre.
Chasing the van for about six kilometres on Tuesday night, the villagers stopped the van and brought it back to Mittalam, where health officials tendered an apology.
Sources said that the genesis of the issue was the fuse of the health sub-centre being removed a few days ago due to non-payment of power dues.
On Tuesday night when a mini-van was seen loading tables, chairs, and equipment and moving away from the premises, villagers suspected something fishy.
Suspecting the centre being vacated on the sly, locals seized the van after a chase and and brought it back to Mittalam, the native village of Ambur DMK MLA AC Vilvanathan.
A heated argument ensued between locals and health officials including the BMO (Block Medical Officer) Dharani.
“Villagers were adamant that the facility should not be vacated as it was a hub for medical help for nearly 15 villages in the area,” sources said.
“An additional demand was that adequate health staff should also be posted at the sub-centre,” sources added. Umarabad police who reached the spot pacified the agitated villagers.
DD (Health) Dr TR Senthil said: “The fracas was due to rumours being spread about the sub-centre being vacated when what actually occurred was that excess furniture from the facility was being taken to other centres which lacked them based on official orders.”
He also claimed that the facility has power and functions normally, though a picture of the switchboard states otherwise. “It is a misunderstanding that the sub-centre lacks staff,” he added.
