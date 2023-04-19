Vellore Collector demands quick repair of damaged road

VELLORE: Vellore Collector P Kumaravel on Wednesday ordered to repair of the Kagithapattarai stretch of the Arcot road between the Saidaplet Murugan temple and the TANSI fabrication works.

The road was damaged due to Storm Water Drain (SWD) work nearly four months ago. The Collector had on Wednesday used the road to attend a student recruitment drive at the municipal middle school.

Half the road was dug up for the drain work, resulting in vehicles having to limp and change direction to avoid potholes. The road also has Y-shaped cuttings in nine places resulting in dust and debris flying when vehicles cross these points.

Former commissioner P Ashok Kumar said the dug-up portion would be relaid in March, but no action was taken. The road remained in poor condition even after the new commissioner P Rathinasamy was taken over.