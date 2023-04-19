TN to table resolution to provide concessions to Adi Dravidians

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to table a resolution in the Legislative Assembly urging the Union government to bring amendments in the laws to give reservation to the Adi Dravidians who have become Christians.

It is also reported that the Assembly would urge the Centre to extend the legal protection, rights and reservations provided to the Scheduled Castes in the Constitution of India to the Adi Dravidians who have converted to Christianity and get the benefits of social justice in all aspects.