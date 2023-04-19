Thiruma chides journos for questioning VCK’s stand on Vengaivayal issue

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Wednesday chided journalists at the Secretariat after they 'questioned' his party's stand on the infamous Vengaivayal incident.

During a regular interaction with the media after his meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin, an inquisitive journalist drew Thirumavalavan's attention to his party echoing views similar to the ruling DMK on the Vengavayal issue. Annoyed by the scribe's line of questioning, Thiruma said, "Do not pose such questions to me? Post dignified questions with facts. Keep your questions factual, not fictional."

When another journalist pointed to Thiruma's alleged rude demeanour, the VCK president said, "What is rude in this? If journalists must be respected, they must pose dignified questions? How could he call me a DMK man?"

Arguing that no party has organised as many protests against DMK as the VCK, Thiruma pointed out that VCK has held 10 protests in the last couple of years and another one would be held in Krishnagiri Thursday. When his legislature party leader Sinthanaiselvan accused the DMK of posing loading questions with an intention, another VCK MLA Aloor Shah Navas pointed to the media that the AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami has not raised the Vengaivayal issue so far and it was only the allies of the ruling DMK that have protested against Vengaivayal incident so far. As if it were not enough, Thiruma asked journalists, "How do you expect me to interact with the media? Should I fold my hands or bow my head? Ask dignified questions. The government is opposed to caste atrocities, particularly against scheduled caste people. The government will do whatever is necessary."