Sathankulam custodial death: Probe reaches final stage, CBI tells HC

CHENNAI: Responding to the bail petitions of accused officials Sridhar and Raghu Ganesh in the horrific custodial death case of father-son duo Jeyaraj and Bennix, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted to the Madurai bench of Madras High Court that the investigation has reached the final stage.

The central agency informed that six more eye witnesses need to be grilled.

The CBI alleged that the accused have been dragging the probe on purpose delaying the inquiry by four months, and they informed that questioning an individual takes one and half months.

After hearing to the arguments, the bench has adjourned the hearing to April 24.