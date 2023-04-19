New CJ for MHC; SC Collegium appoints SV Gangapurwala

CHENNAI: The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday recalled its proposal made in September 2022 to transfer Dr Justice S Muralidhar, Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, in view of the Government not acting on it.

"The recommendation has remained pending with the Government of India since then without any response,” the collegium noted in its resolution.

The collegium noted that the Justice Muralidhar is due to retire in August 2023 and has less than four months of term left.

In view of this delay, the resolution recommending the transfer of Dr Justice S Muralidhar was recalled to facilitate the appointment of a permanent Chief Justice in the Madras High Court.

The Collegium has made the proposal to elevate Justice S V Gangapurwala, judge of the Bombay High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

The Collegium noted that it was necessary to have a permanent Chief Justice for the Madras High Court, where Justice T Raja has been officiating as the Acting Chief Justice since the retirement of the previous Chief Justice MN Bhandari on September 12, 2022.