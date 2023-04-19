Man sentenced to five years in Pocso case in Dindigul
MADURAI: The Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a 57-year-old man to five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing a minor girl in Dindigul.
According to the prosecution, A. Murugan, who belongs to Keelakottai village, Chinnalapatti, was found guilty of committing such a crime against the minor girl, a resident of Narasimha Colony, Nilakottai.
The incident occurred at around 11 a.m., when the girl was alone, on December 26 in 2021. The accused was a daily wage earner.
Based on a complaint, Nilakottai All Women police filed a case against the accused under the Pocso (The Prevention of Sexual Offences) Act, 2012 and arrested him. Judge G. Saran, after examining witnesses, pronounced the sentence. Besides, the Judge imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 on the accused, sources said.
