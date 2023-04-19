Kidnapped child rescued within 7 hrs of missing in Salem, woman held
COIMBATORE: The Vazhapadi police in Salem rescued a kidnapped child within seven hours of missing on Wednesday. A woman has been arrested in connection with the case.
Police said two-year-old Kavin, son of Senthil Kumar, 42, a construction worker and his wife Danalakshmi had gone missing while playing in front of the house at Kesavanchavadi village in Vazhapadi around 9 am.
Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and during preliminary inquiries, the neighbours had informed of spotting the child with Palaniammal, 34, who visited a relative in the neighbourhood.
During inquiries, Palaniammal confessed to have taken the boy and left him in the house of a relative by claiming to be her son. An investigation is underway to know the motive behind the kidnap.
