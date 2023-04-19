DT Next impact: MLA rakes up Kannappar Thidal issue in Assembly

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development board (TNUHDB) and small industries Minister TM Anbarasan on Wednesday promised that the families residing in a hell hole of Kannappar Thidal in Egmore constituency will soon be shifted to TNUHDB tenements in future. The Egmore constituency MLA I Paranthamen flagged the plethora of issues being faced by families residing in Kannappar Thidal and urged the minister to provide them a housing block through TNUHDB, during the Assembly session.
I Paranthamen flagged issues prevailing in his constituency including the demands of the families in Kannappar Thidal, during question hour. On the counter part, TNUHDB Minister TM Anabarasan said that "We already moved to GCC to get approval for allotting 1.83 acre land for the construction of new tenement to benefit the families in Kannappar Thidal. ''Two plans were sent to GCC to decide, once the plan approved the project will gear up and in near future the families will be shifted to the tenements,” added the minister.
"As an elected representative it's my duty to meet out the demands of the people, to sort out the problems of families in Kannappar Thidal, I flagged their demand in the Assembly.
Subsequently Minister TM Anbarasan responded positively, I am sure the residents would soon be benefitted", I Paranthamen told DT Next, when contacted.
It may be noted that more than 118 families, once evicted from the streets, were brought to the building at Kannappar Thidal, Sydenhams road, Park Town, which was used for training classes. Without basic amenities such as lack of toilet facilities, inadequate space, leaky walls and dingy rooms the families were left out in apathy for more than two decades. Few days back, the DT Next reported the plight of the families residing in the Kannappar Thidal and flagged their demands including long awaited TNUHDB blocks.
