DT Next impact: MLA rakes up Kannappar Thidal issue in Assembly

"As an elected representative it's my duty to meet out the demands of the people, to sort out the problems of families in Kannappar Thidal, I flagged their demand in the Assembly.

Subsequently Minister TM Anbarasan responded positively, I am sure the residents would soon be benefitted", I Paranthamen told DT Next, when contacted.

It may be noted that more than 118 families, once evicted from the streets, were brought to the building at Kannappar Thidal, Sydenhams road, Park Town, which was used for training classes. Without basic amenities such as lack of toilet facilities, inadequate space, leaky walls and dingy rooms the families were left out in apathy for more than two decades. Few days back, the DT Next reported the plight of the families residing in the Kannappar Thidal and flagged their demands including long awaited TNUHDB blocks.