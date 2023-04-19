TN transport dept steps up vigil against illegal bike taxis

CHENNAI: A day after the autorickshaw and taxi drivers protested against the illegal operation of the bike taxis in the city, the transport department started taking action against the illegal operation of two-wheeler taxis.

S Balasubramanian, coordinator of the Federation of All Autorickshaw Drivers Union, said that the Regional Transport Offices across the city have started booking cases against the illegal operation of the bike taxis.

The auto and taxi drivers on Monday protested against the bike taxis, focussing the Chennai Metro tie-up with Rapido to offer bike taxi services to the passengers.

Meanwhile, the transport commissioner has instructed all the zonal offices, RTOs and Motor Vehicle Inspectors to check and take necessary action against the illicit operation of non-transport vehicles like two-wheeler and four-wheelers used for carrying passengers for hire and used as transport vehicles which are against the MV Act and Rules.

He noted that still many complaints are being received from across the state regarding the misuse of non-transport vehicles as a transport vehicles.