Admissions for RTE seats in pvt schools to begin from April 20

CHENNAI: To fill 25 per cent seats reserved for children from economically weaker backgrounds in private schools, the Directorate of Matriculation Schools will open admission across Tamil Nadu from April 20 till May 18.

Under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, private schools across the State have requested parents to apply for admissions for the upcoming academic year 2023-24. The admissions have currently been opened for entry level grades like the LKG and Class 1.

For online admissions, parents can apply at rte.tnschools.gov.in on the allotted dates. And, applications received up to May 18 will be considered and subsequently eligibility criteria will be scrutinised.

Hence, parents can check the shortlisted applications and reasons for rejections on the website and on the relevant school notice board on May 21 at 5pm, stated the circular from the directorate.

Meanwhile, parents should note that children applying for LKG class under RTE should be born between August 1, 2019 and July 31,2020 and children applying for Class 1 should be born between August 1, 2017 and July 31, 20018.

Parents or the applicants have been directed to obtain certificates like the birth certificate, community certificate, appropriate certificate to apply under differently-abled category and income certificate of parents.

Further, the directorate has made arrangements to apply for seats from anywhere without any chargers. In case of excess applications received for the allotted seats, students will be selected based on a lot system to be held on May 23. Name list of children selected for admission along with application number will be available on the website on May 24, added the directorate.