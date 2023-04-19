Actor Vijay should support me if he enters politics: Seeman

CHENNAI: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman on Wednesday said that actor Vijay should support him if he enters into politics.

This came days after members of the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam kickstarted a political journey on the feet of Dr BR Ambedkar on his 132rd birth anniversary.

On being asked if he will support the actor's party, Seeman said that he doesn't have to support anyone and only Vijay should extend his support.

While talking to mediapersons, the leader further added: "I would welcome if Vijay enters politics. I think the game of politics will be even stronger when he steps into it."

It may be noted that in 2019, 2020 and 2022, candidates from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam contested in the Local Body Elections as independent candidates and registered a mass victory.