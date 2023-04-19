2 covid deaths take toll to 38,059 in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 542 new cases including an international passenger from the UAE on Wednesday. The State recorded 2 COVID fatalities in Chennai and Coimbatore.

Active cases in TN are 3,563 including those in home isolation. Chennai continues to record the highest with 116 new cases, followed by Coimbatore with 75 cases, Kanniyakumari 35, Chengalpattu 31, Tirupur 28, Salem 27, Tiruvallur 26, and Ranipet 20.

TN’s test positivity rate (TRP) went up to 8.7%. The highest TPR was in Coimbatore with 11.9% followed by Kanniyakumari and Chengalpattu with 11.5% each, Ranipet 11%, Salem 10.9% and Chennai 9.7%.

As many as 432 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Wednesday. The total number of recoveries reached 35,62,183.