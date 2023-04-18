TN inks Rs 2,300-cr investment pact with footwear firm

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding with a well-known footwear maker for an investment of Rs 2,302 crore in the State.

The MoU was signed with High Glory Footwear, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Pou Chen Corporation, “the world’s largest branded footwear manufacturer,” in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, a tweet by Guidance Tamil Nadu, said.

“Over next 12 years, this partnership will generate job opportunities for more than 20,000 people in non-leather footwear sector, especially for the youth and women in and around the Kallakurichi district,” it added.