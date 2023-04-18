TN Guv RN Ravi on two-day visit to Ramanathapuram

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram district starting from today to participate in various events, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

According to sources, the Governor flew to Madurai from Chennai at 5 am today. From there, he will reach Ramanathapuram by car and interact with students and teachers at Rameswaram Kendriya Vidyalaya School around 11.30 am. The same evening, he will meet the fishermen in Devipattinam and also meet farmers in Ettivayal.

On Wednesday, he is set to visit the memorials of the popular leaders of Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar and Dalit leader Immanuel Sekaran memorial in Paramakudi to pay his respects, as per reports.