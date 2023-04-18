Supplementary nutrition: Collector warns Anganwadi staff in Mayiladuthurai

TIRUCHY: The surprise inspection by the Mayiladuthurai Collector in the Anganwadis on Monday found that the children were not provided with the mandatory supplementary nutrition and warned of severe action against the staff.

According to the Mayiladuthurai district administration, there are as many as 692 Anganwadi centres functioning in the district and all the centres are instructed to distribute nutritious supplementary food in the form of Kolkata to all the children in an interval before the regular food.

On Monday, the Collector AP Mahabharathi after the inspection said, “The supplementary food has not been distributed in almost all the Anganwadis. This is mandatory and asked the staff to continue to distribute otherwise, severe action would be initiated against the particular Anganwadi staff.”