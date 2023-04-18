Subramanian, ex-min debate over health ministry performance

An unrelenting Vijayabaskar drew a parallel between the maternal mortality rate in the two governments and said that it was reduced from 90 per lakh in 2012 to 54 in 2020, but it has only reached 52.3 per lakh in the incumbent DMK regime.

When minister Subramanian attributed the slow reduction in MMR to the impact of COVID, Vijayabaskar wondered how would the MMR be 19 per lakh, 43 per lakh and 45 per lakh in Kerala, Telangana and Andhra respectively, if it were due to COVID.

A peeved Subramanian asked the former minister not to speak as if it increased to 52 from 16. He also added that the UNO prescribed a MMR below 70 and government was striving to achieve zero.