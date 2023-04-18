Salem collector advises people to avoid going out during afternoon

COIMBATORE: Salem district collector S Karmegam on Tuesday asked people to avoid venturing out from 12 noon to 3 pm, when the temperature will be at its maximum.

“As the temperature keeps rising, people should avoid going out from 12 noon to 3 pm unless it is for any essential reasons. While going out for unavoidable reasons, carry along a water bottle and wear loose-fitting cotton clothes,” he said.

The collector also advised citizens to consume buttermilk, tender coconuts, lemon juice and other fruit juice, while avoiding aerated or energy drinks that are high in sugar content.

“Those who were affected by heat stroke shouldn’t take aspirin and paracetamol tablets,” he said.