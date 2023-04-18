Reporters Diary: For whom the bell rings, it doth for everyone

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu assembly has witnessed several unexpected and interesting events, starting from heated arguments to friendly banters and witty comments.

One such incident unfolded when DMK legislator from Tiruvallur constituency VG Rajendran participated in a debate over the demand for grants for social welfare on Monday.

A few minutes into his speech, Speaker M Appavu got up from his chair to take a short break. Meanwhile Deputy Speaker K Pitchandi prepared to take the Speaker’s chair to man the House. On seeing this, Rajendran asked Appavu to be seated for the next 10 minutes. He continued that the Deputy Speaker would not allow him to speak for even 10 minutes and would keep ringing the bell, leaving the House in splits.

Rajendran resumed his speech. Minutes later, Deputy Speaker K Pichaandi did not disappoint the apprehensive MLA when he rang the bell. Unsurprisingly, the ruling party MLA fixed his sight on the newly installed screen in the Assembly to check the time and said with a smile, “I know” alluding that the Deputy Speaker would never disappoint him in ringing the bell. Rajendran also added; “You give time to AIADMK MLAs.”

Indeed, Egmore MLA I Paranthaman, while participating in a TV debate, said that the Speaker functioned in an unbiased manner. Indeed, he gives more time for the AIADMK legislators to speak and flag issues in the floor of the Assembly.