New covid cases in city dip from 140 to 130 in 24 hours

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 527 new COVID cases, including 6 cases from the UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The State’s total number of cases reached 36,03,263. One more COVID fatality was reported taking the toll to 38,057.

A 70-year-old woman from Krishnagiri with fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, diabetes and hypertension was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, on Tuesday.