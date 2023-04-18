New covid cases in city dip from 140 to 130 in 24 hours
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 527 new COVID cases, including 6 cases from the UAE, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Indonesia. The State’s total number of cases reached 36,03,263. One more COVID fatality was reported taking the toll to 38,057.
A 70-year-old woman from Krishnagiri with fever, cough, difficulty in breathing, abdominal pain, vomiting, diabetes and hypertension was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, Salem, on Tuesday.
She had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and died after being brought to the hospital due to COVID-induced pneumonia and septic shock. Chennai had 130 new cases followed by Coimbatore with 65 cases.
Kanniyakumari had 37 cases followed by Chengalpattu with 34 cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 8.6% after 5,821 people were tested.
