Cancer care, critical care to be enhanced across TN: Ma Su

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian made 106 announcements in the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. He stated that new medical facilities in the government medical college hospitals, government hospitals, Primary Health Centers, Sub-Health Centers, Siddha Hospital and Ayurvedic medical centers in the State will be set up at a cost of Rs 917.68 crore.

The new multi-super speciality hospital in Guindy will receive modern medical equipment at a cost of Rs 146.52 crore.

The Health Minister announced that a new Centre of Excellence for Cancer in the Government Arignar Anna Memorial Cancer Hospital in Karapettai in Kancheepuram at a cost of Rs 120 crore and will have 750 beds.

As Cancer is becoming a global problem, an initiative for screening cancer in people will be done at the community level in Erode, Tirupattur, Kanniyakumari and Ranipet at a cost of Rs 3.3 crore. The drugs for chemotherapy will be made available at a cost of Rs 10 crores.

Subramanian also announced a centre of excellence at the Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine at KK Nagar in Chennai at a cost of Rs 11.3 crore for the purchase of adcanced equipment. The existing neuro science block in RGGGH will have new buildings and bed facilities at a cost of Rs 64.94 crore, the minister said.

In order to provide upgraded facilities under Innuyir Kappom Thittam -Nammai Kaakkum 48 scheme, the critical care blocks with new bed facilities in ten medical college hospitals including Chennai, Kanniyakumari, Karur, Kallakuruchi, Ranipet, Sivakasi, Dharmapuri, Virudhunagar, Namakkal, and Cuddalore will be set up at a cost of Rs 253.8 crore. At least 1,53,091 people have been benefitted by the scheme and Rs 135.01 crore has been spent for the same so far in 683 hospitals.

With Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme benefitting 1,00,46,429 people in the State after being launched in August 2021, Rs 25 crore will be provided as additional funds. The scheme also received Rs 681.64 crore as special fund allocation for the scheme. As many as 2,76,90,102 patients have been benefitted by repeat services through the scheme. As many as 50 block level public health units will be developed as part of the scheme at Rs 40.44 crore.