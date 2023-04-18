Can’t force media to telecast by choice: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday told the State Assembly that the government cannot compel media to telecast/publish the Assembly proceeding of its liking.

The CM responded when AIADMK Whip SP Velumani staged a walkout minute before Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Kayalvizhi replied to the debate on demand for grants for the department, stating that they have registered their protest for not live telecasting the questions and issues raised by Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

After CM rescinded to Velumani that they cannot insist the media houses telecast the particular proceedings of the Assembly, while Leader of the Floor Duraimurugan and PWD minister EV Velu has also joined the issue and said that the AIADMK party legislators have been sticking to their routine.

“They are doing it with an intention,” said Velu. Speaker M Appavu has also said that adequate explanation on live telecast of the Assembly proceedings has been given to LOP and AIADMK’s Whip.