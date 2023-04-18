5,928 children handed over under Cradle Baby scheme: TN Min

CHENNAI: State Social Welfare Minister P Geetha Jeevan on Monday informed that nearly 6,000 children have been handed over at the reception centres under the Cradle Baby scheme till last month.

Intervening during the debate on the demand for grants for social welfare department in the State Assembly, Geetha Jeevan said that as many as 5,928 children, including 4,582 female babies, have so far been handed over at the reception centers till March 2023 under the Cradle Baby scheme, which is under implementation in 10 districts.

A sum of Rs 25.79 lakh has been provided in the budget estimate for the year 2023-24. Under the scheme, cradles are placed at government hospitals and primary health centres to receive abandoned newborns and babies surrendered by their parents. After due process the children are given for legal adoption in order to prevent illegal sale of babies.