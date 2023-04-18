200 hectare forest destroyed in Kovai forest fire: Mathiventhan

CHENNAI: State forest minister M Mathiventhan informed the State Assembly on Tuesday that forest to the extent of 200 hectares was destroyed in the forest fire in Madukkarai near Coimbatore.

Replying to a special call attention motion moved by AIADMK whip S P Velumani among others in the House, Mathiventhan said that the fire was detected in the forest at 5.30pm on April 11 and a 40-member team of state forest department staff, including anti-poaching watchers, NGOs and other departments have been fighting fire since then. Stating that the forest is largely made of thorny shrubs and dry grass, including bamboo, the minister said that the government roped in MI17 - V5 helicopters from the Indian Air Force to douse the forest fire using buckets scooping water from Malampuzha Dam. Stating that about 90% of the fire has been doused and the situation was well under control, Mathiventhan said that forest measuring 200 hectares was destroyed in the forest fire. The minister also added that about four to five teams comprising 20-25 members each have been constituted to monitor and manage forest fires in the state.