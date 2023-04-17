Will file defamation case against Annamalai: Udhayanidhi

CHENNAI: State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that he would definitely file a defamation case against BJP state president K Annamalai in connection with the "DMK files" allegation made against him.

Talking to media persons after an event in the city, Udhayanidhi, when reporters prodded him with queries pertaining to the DMK files, said, "You are asking me a lot of questions. Are you asking him even one? He is tutoring like a school teacher. You (media) people are attending and returning too."

Asked if he would move the court against the state BJP president who is adamant on his stand on the issue, Udhayanidhi said, "I will definitely file a defamation case against him. Will we spare him?"