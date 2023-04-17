Vaiko urges Stalin to pass resolution to safeguard unorganised workers

CHENNAI: MDMK general secretary Vaiko urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin to fulfill the Tamil Nadu Unorganised Workers' Federation's demands.

In a press statement on Monday, Vaiko said, that "the un organised workers has been raising a constant dissent against the injustices of the Union government led by BJP, which has passed labour laws for the benefit of corporate companies without engaging with the trade unions, nor in the the Parliament".

The unorganised workers federation condemned the act of Union government which banned the two labour welfare laws achieved by the long struggle Of Construction workers union, noted the statement.

The MDMK supports the demands of the unorganised workers federation to repeal the 44 labour welfare laws of the union government, said the statement The Tamil Nadu un - organized workers Federation has requested that a resolution should be passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to protect the unorganized workers welfare boards created by the former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi's government, noted the statement.

I urge the DMK government led by MK Stalin, who is a role model for India and leading Dravidian model government very well, to fulfill this fair demand of the unorganised workers federation, said Vaiko.