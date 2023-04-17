To address communication barrier, 100 to be trained in sign language

CHENNAI: The department for the welfare of differently abled persons would train 100 persons in sign language to do away with communication barriers for the 1.77 lakh hearing impaired persons in the State.

As a measure to create a barrier free environment for exchange of communication, Tamil Nadu on Monday introduced sign language to enable the disabled persons to follow the assembly proceedings. The initiative was launched in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin ahead of debate on demand for grants for the department for the welfare of differently abled on Monday.

Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan said the government would train 100 volunteers in sign language to facilitate easy communication with disabled persons. The training would be provided at Rs 15 lakh by an organisation approved by Rehabilitation Council of India.