TN thermal power projects running behind schedule

CHENNAI: Tangedco's thermal power projects are running behind schedule with the 800 MW North Chennai Thermal Power Project Stage 3 expected to be synchronised to the grid only by August 2023.

The NCTPS stage 3 was expected to be commissioned in April to help the state meet its summer power demand.

According to the Energy Department policy note 2023-24, nearly 94 per cent of the physical works were completed in the Rs 8,723 crore project. "Milestone activities like boiler hydro test, condenser hydro test, auxiliary boiler hydro test, auxiliary boiler light up and boiler non-drainable hydro test," it said.

A senior Tangedco official said that the boiler light-up would be taken shortly for the super-critical thermal power project. The official said that after synchronisation with the grid, the trial operation of the plant is expected in September this year.

As for the Ennore SEZ Thermal Power Project (2X660 MW) works are concerned, the physical progress of the work is 64.13 per cent. The unit-I and II were expected to be commissioned in 2018 but the works got delayed to court cases and covid.

Both units were targeted to be completed in July and September of 2024. However, the National Green Tribunal, South Zone has suo motu taken the case on the changes in the coal corridor route encroaching water bodies in Kosathaliyar. A necessary revised proposal of the coal corridor route has been submitted to District Coastal Zone Management Authority (CZMA) committee for approval, the official said.

Udangudi Thermal Power Project (2X660 MW) commenced in December 2018 and only 45.75 per cent works were completed by June 2021, the originally scheduled date of completion. "Due to continuous monitoring, the progress of the project has been improved to 74 per cent during the last two years," the official added. Both units are expected to be commissioned in July and September 2024.

In the 660 MW Ennore Expansion TPP, the policy note did not mention the work progress even after the letter of award (LOA) for executing the balance works on the "as is where is basis" condition was issued on March 9, last year for a value of Rs 4442 crore to the BGRESL.